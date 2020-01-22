Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip

If you've been bit by the travel bug but you're feeling a little land locked, get ready to experience some serious FOMO. 'Cause Revolve just went on the brand's second trip to Japan as part of their #REVOLVEaroundtheworld initiative, and they're sharing what everyone wore while they were gone.

Revolve brand ambassadors Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Kelsey Merritt, Jasmine Sanders, Aimee Song, Negin Mirsalehi, Cindy Kimberly and Lily Maymac went to Tokyo on the brand's 31st trip, designed as a global experiential marketing initiative to bring the Revolve L.A. lifestyle all over the world. As they saw all the sights, heard all the sounds and undoubtedly ate all the amazing eats, the ambassadors wore some of Revolve's most-loved looks and best brands. There were mini dresses and miniskirts, sweaters that were all there and barely there, breezy pants and cozy sets, and everything in between.

So even if you can't pack your bags for a trip just yet, you can shop our picks from Revolve's Japan trip below, and live vicariously through their ambassador wardrobe. Who knows? It might inspire a getaway.

Dala Mini Dress

Fully lined with wrap styling featuring a tie closure, this cute satin green dress is a sure sign that spring is on the way. It also has ruched sleeves for a little added extra flare.

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$198 Revolve
Nima Top

Keep the green theme going with this heathered top, in a cotton blend ribbed jersey fabric with a split neckline. Dress it up or down and if you really want to go for green, pair it with the matching pants. Speaking of...

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$78 Revolve
Emmett Pant

Made of the same cotton blend ribbed jersey fabric, these pants are the perfect match for the Nima Top. They also have an elasticized waistband, so they're a little more forgiving when you go on an indulgent vacation, and feature a smidgen of flare at the bottom.

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$110 Revolve
Sofie Sweater

Crafted of acrylic and nylon, this chic knit sweater is an ideal seasonal transition piece that would be a welcome addition to any wardrobe. It's warm enough for chilly days, but with a slightly shorter silhouette, it's a step into spring (even if one toe is still in winter).

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$158 Revolve
Kelly Top

Get ready for jaws to drop when you wear this leopard-print top out on the town. From the front, it's all glittering sequins and a perfect length for high-waisted pants. But from the back? Two tie closures accent your shoulder blades and leave you bare, bringing new meaning to the saying, "Show a little skin!"

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$178 Revolve
Leslie Top

Here's another top that was made for hitting the town, with an allover metallic foil print that begs for attention. A stretchy fit ensures it'll move with you, even if you're spending the night grooving on the dance floor, while ruched side detailing adds a little extra interest to the one-sleeve design. Go ahead—stay out all night.

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$128 Revolve
Toni Long Sleeve Sweater and Midi Skirt

Connect to your inner tigress in this two-piece sweater and matching skirt, which together make for a stunning statement piece no matter where you're going. Both are made of a viscose/nylon/spandex knit blend, so there's a little bit of stretch. The skirt also has an elasticized waistband, and measures about 27" in length. 

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
Sweater $175 Revolve $168
Skirt $76 Revolve
Lacey Blouse

Sheer styling with a hint of romance make this blouse a must-have for any wardrobe. It features a high neck and ruffled sleeves with an elasticized wristband, and a back keyhole with button closure to hold everything in place. Wear it with a cute cami if you're feeling demure, or go bare-ish in your bra for a more dramatic effect. 

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$268
$148 Revolve
Skirt 416

If it's too early for miniskirt season, we don't want to hear about it. In fact, we'd rather combat that negative chatter by running around town in this stylish mini, made of pure leather with a zip fly, button closure, and side slant pockets. The weather will catch up with us eventually!

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$398
$180 Revolve
Karina Sweater

Not all heroes wear capes, and not all sweaters need to be long sleeved. In fact, they can have no back or sleeves at all and still look outstanding. Case in point, this sweater in a lime gingham print with ribbed trim, a halter neck, and miles of style. If you're ready for spring, this is the sweater for you.

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$118 Revolve
Alessio Coat

If the weather is going to insist on being cold, you should insist on being glam despite it. May we suggest this faux fur coat in glorious ivory? It has a front hook and eye closure paired with side seam pockets, but the real draw is the crystal embellishments in an allover scattered pattern. We'll let winter stay a little longer if it means we can wear this coat.

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$398 Revolve
Mazzy Turtleneck Sweater

This sweater has everything. Cuffed balloon sleeves? Check. Foldover neckline? Yup. A blend of wool and alpaca? Totally. A slightly cropped style? For sure. Add this to your wardrobe, and make your sweater game that much stronger.

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$168 Revolve
Samson Pant

These pants were made for vacation. Want proof? For one, they're made of linen, which breathes so well in warm climates. For two, they have an elasticized waistband with a drawstring closure, in case you need a little extra room after dessert. And for three, it has pockets to the side and at the back, so you have tons of places to stash essentials. Now go forth and travel!

Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip
$198 Revolve

Speaking of traveling, you can warm up your winter with these travel deals, or check out some long weekend getaways so you're prepared when the next one rolls around! Pack a bag and get ready to go!

