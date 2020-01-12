London, Tahiti & More Long Weekend Getaway Deals

alexandrumagurean/Getty Images
by Carly Milne | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 4:30 AM
If you're considering a getaway on an upcoming long weekend, have you thought about going international? Sure, you could take a two-day jaunt somewhere close to home, but maybe you need a bit less of a connection to home for a while... and a little more adventure!
You might be surprised to see how quickly you can get somewhere far flung, and how reasonably priced it can be. Whether you want to see the Northern Lights in Iceland, do some whale watching in The Azores, sink your toes into white sand beaches in Cabos san Lucas (like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse did to kick off their New Year!), or watch the fish swim past your Tahitian over-water bungalow, you could make the trip in a handful of hours, depending on which coast you're leaving from. And the start of 2020 has been a little challenging, no? Don't you deserve an exotic getaway?
Lucky for you, we're here to help. We scouted out some solid travel deals to inspire your international getaway for the next long weekend. Grab your passport and let's go!
If one goes to Tahiti—just a seven-hour plane trip from L.A.—and doesn't stay at an over-water bungalow, does the trip count? (Spoiler alert: no.) Make sure you don't short-change yourself and stay at the Tahiti Ia Ora Beach Resort. It's managed by Sofitel, so you know you're getting quality, but it's also situated on the sister island of Moorea away from the hustle and bustle of Bora Bora. With panoramic sea views, well-appointed guest rooms and a heaping dose of peace and quiet, you'll be forgiven for not wanting to leave.
Also a five-ish hour-long flight from New York, Iceland may not be the warmest of locations, but it's certainly unforgettable. A stay at the 13-room 360 Boutique Hotel and Spa means having a luxury experience in the South of Iceland, with a 360-degree view of the mountains and volcanoes. Of course, your room is stunning, and the small size of the hotel means you get personalized service. But even better is having access to the on-site spa which includes a pool with warm, mineral-rich geothermal water, known to be healing and therapeutic.
You might think it's impossible to jet off to Europe for a quickie getaway, but trust us—if you add an extra day to make up for travel, it's totally doable. So why not go to Madrid and enjoy the spoils of Spain? This hotel will help you do exactly that, situated right in the middle of the action near the Salamanca district's high-end fashion boutiques and world-class museums. And when you're ready to be done with your day, step into the marble lobby and head up to your room and drift off to dreamland.
East coasters looking for warmer climes often jet off to the Bahamas, so if surf and sand are more your jam than wind chill advisories, you may want to join them. Do so at the Warwick Paradise Island, and you'll enjoy an all-inclusive adults only resort located on Paradise Island, complete with a 10,000 sq ft harbor terrace overlooking the marinas. And you can sun yourself on the beach, or next to the pool—dealer's choice!
Give yourself a taste of London charm at this hotel and make plans to do and see everything from here. You'll be a short way away from tourist destinations such as Harrods and Buckingham Palace, plus tons of dining hot spots, the Natural History Museum, and so much more. And if you need to be connected to life back home, there's free wifi, and you'll always have everything you need courtesy of 24-hour front desk support, concierge, and room service. There's even a fitness center if you don't get your steps in while you're playing tourist.
Ahh, Paris—so magical and beautiful, no matter how short of a time you visit! Make the most of a long-weekend jaunt by staying at this hotspot in the heart of the city, located next to the Montparnasse railway station and close to the Paris Exibition Center Porte de Versailles. You'll be in the ideal spot to jump to must see locations like the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame de Paris, Saint-Germain-des-Pres and more. And the best part? Their chic and stylish rooms are soundproof, so you won't hear a thing when you crash out at the end of a busy day.
A nine-island archipelago in the mid-Atlantic just off the coast of Portugal, The Azores are stunningly beautiful and blissfully peaceful—not to mention, just a five-ish hour flight from New York. Make it green getaway at the Terra Nostra Garden Hotel in the picturesque Furnas Valley on S. Miguel Island, with just 86 rooms and a commitment to sustainability and preserving its natural surroundings. And when you're done exploring the natural beauty of your surroundings, you can retire to one of the new wellness areas, hang out in the lush garden, or snooze in your upscale room. Don't miss a trip to the volcanic hot springs!
Wanna spend your vacation at the spot where Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse kicked off their New Year? This is it, and it's stunning. Your arrival is punctuated by a trip through the Dos mares Tunnel, which was carved through a solid mountain, and your check-in happens at an open-air concierge. From there, you'll check into one of 115 rooms or suites, which each boast a private plunge pool and ocean views...not to mention, your own personal assistant service, a fireplace, and the usual TV and WiFi offerings. This is heaven on earth.
