Robert De Niro Proves Why He's Such a Legend While Accepting Lifetime Achievement Award at SAG Awards

Yeah, we're talkin' to you.

Robert De Niro was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday evening, with the legendary actor receiving a long standing ovation from his fellow actors after he was presented with the honor by Leonardo DiCaprio, his This Boy's Life co-star.

And just like he's done in the past, the 76-year-old actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Netflix's The Irishman, decided to get political in his speech.

"I can imagine some of you saying, 'Alright, OK, stay out of politics,' but we're in such a dire situation, so deeply concerning to me and to so many others, I have to say something," De Niro said. "And I thought I said it pretty well to Variety the other day, so I'm going to quote myself. There's right and there's wrong, and there's common sense, and there's abuse of power, and as a citizen I have as much right as anybody, an actor, an athlete, a musician, or anybody else to voice my opinion."