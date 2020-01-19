The Parasite Cast Receives a Well-Deserved Standing Ovation at the 2020 SAG Awards

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:53 PM
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
The cast of Parasite is getting its well-deserved moment in the spotlight at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Bong Joon-Ho stood and recorded the cast on his phone like a proud father would as the audience gave them a long and impressive round of applause. Choi Woo-shik, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho and Lee Jeong-eun then described their black comedy before presenting a clip of their nominated film. As the camera panned to the audience, big names like Renée Zellwegerwere seen giving them a standing ovation.
"The film, Parasite, is a dark comedy, a thriller, and a powerful metaphor. It depicts a class struggle taking place, all under one roof, where some aren't even aware a struggle exists. Watching the film, you may find your loyalties to our characters shifting. And questioning who, exactly, are the heroes and who are the villains? " they shared, taking turns. "And when you leave the theater, you still may not have decided on an answer."
Then Choi said in English, "We are so honored to be nominated tonight for cast in a motion picture. This is Parasite."
It's clear much of the crowd has seen the Korean film, as they should since they're the ones responsible for voting for the SAG Awards. This prolonged applause gives fans of Joon-ho a glimmer of hope that they will in fact win the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Most Picture.
NEON CJ Entertainment
Even if they don't win at tonight's show, there's a big chance they will take home an award at the 2020 Oscar Awards. They were nominated for six awards: Best Picture, International Feature Film, Production Design, Original Screenplay, Directing and Film Editing. And they've already made history since it's the first time a Korean filmmaker was nominated for Best Director. "We didn't expect all of these nominations, so it's great that we saw a very good result," Bong told E! News the morning of the announcement, adding that it was particularity special to be "acknowledged for the craft of this film" with the Best Production Design and Best Editing nominations.
Moreover, Joon-Ho has already won the award for Best Director at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, although he tied with 1917 director Sam Mendes. Nonetheless, it was well-deserved.
Many congratulations to the showstopping cast!
To see who takes home the gold in real time, check out the complete list here!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?