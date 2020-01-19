The Parasite Cast Receives a Well-Deserved Standing Ovation at the 2020 SAG Awards

The cast of Parasite is getting its well-deserved moment in the spotlight at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Bong Joon-Ho stood and recorded the cast on his phone like a proud father would as the audience gave them a long and impressive round of applause. Choi Woo-shik, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho and Lee Jeong-eun then described their black comedy before presenting a clip of their nominated film. As the camera panned to the audience, big names like Renée Zellwegerwere seen giving them a standing ovation.

"The film, Parasite, is a dark comedy, a thriller, and a powerful metaphor. It depicts a class struggle taking place, all under one roof, where some aren't even aware a struggle exists. Watching the film, you may find your loyalties to our characters shifting. And questioning who, exactly, are the heroes and who are the villains? " they shared, taking turns. "And when you leave the theater, you still may not have decided on an answer."

Then Choi said in English, "We are so honored to be nominated tonight for cast in a motion picture. This is Parasite."