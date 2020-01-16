Dove Cameron Alludes to Ryan McCartan Cheating Allegations With Cryptic Post

REX/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron is not going to stand by and let her name be drugged through the mud.
While the 24-year-old has yet to publicly comment on the accusations she cheated on ex fiancé Ryan McCartan, the star seems to be making reference to his claims on Twitter. She shared a picture of this quote on Twitter: "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did."
"Beautiful," the Disney star captioned the pic.
In addition, the star has been liking a bunch of tweets in support of her and boyfriend Thomas Doherty. One tweet in particular joked that if they were a man "I would be jealous of Thomas too," insinuating that's why Ryan accused Dove of cheating.
Nonetheless, Dove isn't letting her former costar's claims upset her. On her Instagram Story, she revealed she's feeling better than ever and excited for what 2020 has in store for her.
"This new decade, 2020 specifically, and my 24th year feels so synergistic and perfect, I can't even put it into words. It's been years since I've felt this good, this capable, this strong and this connected, in general and in terms of my relationship with myself. I've been so disillusioned and lost, so dark and so sad, and I only now feel like I'm beginning to find the magic again," the actress shares. "It has been and will continue to be a long road with the work solely in my own hands, and I will always leave room for more growth and connection with my higher self (and therapy), but I suddenly feel it again."
She adds, "This is fresh. I feel like I'm ready to start showing up for life again."
All in all, the star seems to be more than ready to say goodbye to the 'aughts and hello to the '20s. Or, as Dove put it on her Insta Story: "Here's to new beginnings, and some true f--king self-care. 2020, we've arrived."