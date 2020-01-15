Louis Tomlinson Wouldn't Say He's "Closest to Any" of His One Direction Bandmates

It's been more than four years since One Direction announced its hiatus. Since then, the former members—Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson—have all gone in different directions. But do the former bandmates stay in touch? Tomlinson weighed in on the topic during an interview with Cosmopolitan released Wednesday.

"I think all the boys would agree with this. There's been moments in all of our lives where naturally some of us speak to others more than others," the "Two of Us" star told the magazine. "I wouldn't say I'm closest to any of the boys. Recently, I've probably spoken to Liam 10 times as much as I spoke to the other lads. Six months ago, that was Niall."

Tomlinson also spoke about getting ready to drop his debut album, Walls, later this month.

"I've got to stand on my own two feet and say, ‘This is my identity. This is who I am as an artist,'" he told the publication.