Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana Netflix Doc Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Ready for it?

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary is coming—and it will be here sooner than you think. Starting January 31, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will be available to watch on the popular streaming service. The upcoming documentary will also be premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

Following the 30-year-old singer's record-breaking career, the film will give a "raw and emotionally revealing look" at Swift's life as she finds her voice as a singer-songwriter and also a woman of today.

Back in November, Swift announced that the documentary was underway ahead of her 2019 American Music Awards performance, where she was honored with the coveted Artist of the Decade Award. But, the good news was overshadowed by a shocking revelation from the "Lover" singer. At the time, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta weren't letting Swift use old footage from her performances in the doc, as well as perform her hit songs at the AMAs because that "would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," she said in a statement.