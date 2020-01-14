Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Slams Trolls Who Ridiculed Her Son's Feet

Instagram
Deena Cortese is firing back after reading critical comments about her son on social media.
The Jersey Shore star, who welcomed son CJ with husband Christopher Buckner last year, took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to messages about her 1-year-old's feet. In her response to her social media followers, Deena shared that her son has Metatarsus Adductus and will be getting night braces to "get it corrected."
"I've been getting a lot of messages about CJs feet, how he walks and other mothers ridiculing me for not putting shoes on him at 1 years old," Deena began her message. "Please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he's not wearing shoes.. maybe ask if I've already looked into what you see could be wrong ..because more than likely I have."
"Anything you guys notice about my son .. I most likely noticed it before anyone else," the MTV star continued. "I just didn't think it was necessary to let anyone know why his feet went the way they do .. or the reason he's not wearing shoes."
Deena told her fans that she appreciates the "concerning messages" but noted that they should "maybe come in asking and not telling."
"That doesn't make a mother feel great," Deena continued. "CJ has Metatarsus Adductus.. and will be getting night braces to get it corrected."
"He's had it since he was born but we noticed it at 10 months when he started walking," Deena explained. "The doctor says it's common and we've been on top of it .. unfortunately his right foot has an extreme case and he literally can not get a shoe on .. that is why CJ isn't in shoes and just socks and booties."
Deena gave birth to baby CJ in Jan. 2019, and later announced his arrival with a sweet post on Instagram.
"Our Little Man has finally arrived Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces," she captioned a video of her newborn baby. "Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ."
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!