Watch Ashley Graham Dance It Out in Her Underwear While Showcasing 9-Month Baby Bump

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ashley Graham, 2019 New York Fashion Week, NYFW, celebrity sightings

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Werk it, momma. 

Ashley Graham took to Instagram to dance it out to "The Baby Momma Dance" by Starrkeisha and proudly show off her 9-month baby bump. 

The 32-year-old mother to be has shared many pregnancy milestones along the way ever since she announced she was expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin. The two announced they were expecting a little one back in August. 

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the model shared a video on her feed of herself showing off her dance moves in the bathroom wearing a bra and underwear, baring her baby bump. 

"Baby boy is coming SO soon!!! but that's not the only thing! We're launching NEW SHADES for my @revlon Never Enough Lip collection!! Coming soooooooon!!," she wrote on Instagram. Looks like she's still working hard even while she's nearly ready to give birth to her baby boy. 

But a beauty line isn't the only thing in the works for this hard-working woman, Graham also recently announced a partnership with the leading size-inclusive swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All, to design a limited-edition collection. 

Photos

Ashley Graham's Wild Baby Shower

"Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit," the model said of the new line. "I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives."

And Graham has been living by her words. 

In a recent social media post, the model got candid about all the ways her body has changed throughout her pregnancy and the importance of loving yourself through every stage. 

"Throughout my pregnancy so far I've gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don't care. I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been," she wrote. "Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."

To watch Graham show off her best dance moves while carrying her little boy at 9 months, press play on the video above

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ashley Graham , Celebrities , Top Stories , Celeb Kids , Instagram , Life/Style , Entertainment , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.