One strong mama!

Ashley Graham is nearly one month away from giving birth to her first child with husband, Justin Ervin. Throughout her pregnancy journey, the supermodel has been open and honest about her experience and even though her due date is right around the corner, she reveals she's never felt better.

In a recent social media post, the 32-year-old star got candid about gaining weight during her pregnancy. However, her outlook will totally inspire you to not sweat things like that.

"Throughout my pregnancy so far I've gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don't care," she began her caption. "I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been."

She added, "Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."