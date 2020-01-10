The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Boy, 2020 wasted no time to get the new music flowing. By now, you're probably already given Selena Gomez's long-awaited new album Rare a listen or five, decoding the lyrics for any and all mention of ex Justin Bieber. And maybe you've checked out Halsey's new breakup banger "You should be sad," found solace in Alicia Keys' new power anthem "Underdog," and begun to prepare yourself for the emotional roller coaster that's sure to ensue with next week's posthumous release of Mac Miller's Circles with by giving new single "Good News" a spin. But that's merely the tip of the iceberg on this very busy New Music Friday.

As always, we've listened to (nearly) everything in the hopes of separating the wheat from the chaff. And we do it all for you. What follows are our picks for the best of this week's best. You're welcome.