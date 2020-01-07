Netflix's Aaron Hernandez Docu-Series Trailer Will Shake You to Your Core

Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe via Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 8:52 AM
Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Netflix has released the first official trailer for its documentary series on Aaron Hernandez.
On Tuesday morning, the streaming service dropped the main preview for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The three-part documentary series, which premieres on Jan. 15, gives viewers a closer look at the late NFL star's fall from grace, and the murder case that made headlines around the world.
Back in 2017, the disgraced athlete had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd when he committed suicide in his prison cell. Lloyd, a semi-professional football player, had been dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée. Prior to Hernandez's death in 2017, he had been found not guilty of the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
In the trailer for the docu-series, viewers are shown old home videos of Hernandez, as well as exclusive courtroom footage from the trial.
The former New England Patriots player's phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, are previewed in the trailer, and will be seen in the docu-series.
"How can an individual who has everything, get involved in something like this?"
That's the question everyone will be asking in Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Watch the trailer for the docu-series above.
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez will be begin streaming on Netflix next Wednesday, Jan. 15.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?