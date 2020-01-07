Kate McKinnon Totally Panicked When Meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z At the Golden Globes

Kate McKinnon's first-ever Golden Globes was one for the books.

On Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live star recalled her epic night during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which she admitted included a not-so graceful conversation with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. No word if she got to enjoy a glass of their champagne.

"I mean the table that we were at," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Well, you're there…And then Portia [de Rossi]…And then, we had Carol Burnett—you know, American legend and everything. And then there was also Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the table, which…I mean they're the King and Queen of America. They were unbelievably gracious."

Thrilled by her seating assignment, the funnywoman revealed that she went into the Globes with some hilarious icebreakers.

"My sister and I found out that we were gonna be at their table and started panicking and making a list of, like, ‘Well, what can we say? We live in one-bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? You know, do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of a milk do you like to drink?'"