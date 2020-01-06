Lilliana Vazquez's Favorite 2020 Golden Globes Moment Involves Beyoncé and Jay-Z

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 9:28 AM
What was your favorite moment from last night's Golden Globes?
Feel free to mull it over for a few minutes—Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie will start. Both E! News co-hosts share their personal picks for the award show's most amusing, endearing or otherwise memorable happenings in this clip from today's debut 7 a.m. New York broadcast.
While Scott's mention goes to the very funny acceptance speech delivered by comedian and Golden Globe newcomer Ramy Youssef, whose onscreen work in Hulu's Ramy (which he also created, wrote and produced) snagged him the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series title this year, Lilliana's favored 2020 Globes moment didn't play out on stage.
"My favorite moment last night came courtesy of Beyoncé and Jay-Z," Vazquez begins, noting that the couple was "fashionably late" to the event, "which, by the way, they can be."
It wasn't the married pair's post-carpet entrance alone that grabbed Lilliana's attention, but rather the celebratory goods they brought with them. Eyeing a photo of the two musicians making their way over to a table inside the ceremony, the co-host identifies Beyoncé and Jay-Z's bodyguard Julius—who is holding two bottles of the rapper's own Ace of Spades champagne.
"So, I guess the Golden Globes are BYOB now?" Vazquez asks aloud, to which Tweedie swiftly notes that Queen Bey "can do whatever she wants." It was her first Golden Globes appearance in ten years, too!
Watch the co-hosts recount their favorite Globes moments in the full clip above!
