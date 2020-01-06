Here's Why Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer and More Stars Were MIA During the 2020 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 7:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2020 Golden Globes were a star-studded affair, but a few celebs were noticeably absent from the ceremony.

On Sunday, Hollywood's A-list performers stepped out to attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais. While nominees like Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, and Margot Robbie were all in attendance at the ceremony, fans noticed a number of stars were missing from the award show.

So, where were Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer and Christian Bale? When Aniston and Witherspoon took the stage to present at the top of the show, they announced Crowe as the winner of the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for his work in The Loudest Voice. After announcing Crowe as the winner, Aniston told the crowd that the actor was not in attendance because he's at home in Australia "protecting his family" from the devastating fires.

Aniston went on to read a message from Crowe, sent along in case he won.

Photos

2020 Golden Globes After-Party Pics

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based," Crowe's message began. "We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future."

Crowe also posted a video about the fires after his Golden Globes win, thanking his cast and showing the work he's doing in Australia. A shiny award could also be seen in Crowe's video message.

Octavia Spencer was also expected to attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, but unfortunately she's battling the flu. The actress took to Instagram to make the best of the situation with a humorous post.

Along with a photo of the wig she'd planned on wearing to the ceremony, Spencer wrote, "Well, since she won't be worn to the #Globes tonight because someone (uh me) is congested, coughing and in full blown sweat mode....We thought we'd wish all nominees the best time tonight especially first timers!!!"

Spencer also added the #fluseason hashtag.

Ford v. Ferrari, Christian Bale, Matt Damon

Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox

Ford v Ferrari star Christian Bale was also MIA from the ceremony on Sunday, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. However, as E! News previously shared, the actor was under the weather and unable to travel to Los Angeles for the award show.

We're wishing Bale and Spencer a speedy recovery! And you can learn more about the relief efforts in Australia HERE.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 10AM. After the Golden Globes, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 3PM followed by a repeat show of Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes at 6:30PM only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Russell Crowe , Octavia Spencer , Christian Bale , 2020 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.