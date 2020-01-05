All the 2020 Golden Globes Reunions You May Have Missed

Be still our nostalgic hearts.

On Sunday, the biggest names in film and TV flocked to The Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Thus, it wasn't surprising when former co-stars found themselves together again.

Between unexpected run-ins on the red carpet and former co-stars sitting mere feet apart, the 77th Golden Globe Awards were chock-full of nostalgia. For starters, there were plenty of Friends alums present as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate and Paul Rudd were all in attendance.

As E! readers surely recall, Aniston famously played Rachel Green for 10 seasons on Friends and earned an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the role. In guest roles, Witherspoon and Applegate played Aniston's on-screen sisters.

As for Rudd? He portrayed Mike Hannigan, the husband of Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay. All four Friends veterans were nominees at the big awards show.

Of course, this mini Friends reunion wasn't the only one of merit.