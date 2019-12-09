It'll be a Green family reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes. Who are the Greens? Why, we're talking about Rachel Green, Jill Green and Amy Green from Friends. You've heard of Friends, right? Of course you have.

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green for 10 seasons on Friends and earned an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the role. Aniston switched categories for the 2020 Golden Globes and received a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Aniston's The Morning Show costar and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon also picked up a nomination for her work in the drama series about the behind-the-scenes drama at a daytime news series. So, that's Rachel and Jill Green in the drama category, where does Amy Green fit in to all of this? She's in the comedy category.