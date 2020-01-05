Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and More Behind-the-Scenes Pics From the 2020 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 7:37 PM
Now this is how you do the 2020 Golden Globes.
Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are having the time of their lives tonight, and we've got the exclusive photos to prove it. E! News was inside Sunday's annual ceremony, which featured appearances from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio and so many more.
Needless to say, star power is a total understatement!
From the red carpet to the ballroom, the champagne was flowing (courtesy of Jay-Z), tears were shed and countless memories were made. And to think, it's just the start of the 2020 awards season!
Get one step closer to the A-listers in our gallery below:
E!
What are friends for, if they don't hold your gown's train?
E!
Fresh off his Golden Globe win, the A-lister soaks up the moment backstage.
E!
The besties that selfie together, stay together.
Article continues below
E!
The Golden Globes is for lovers, just ask T. Swift and her leading man.
E!
After skipping out on the red carpet, Queen Bey and her main man sneak into the Globes with a bottle of champagne in hand.
E!
Power couple alert.
Article continues below
The girl power is real tonight!
E!
The Morning Show star makes her way through the packed red carpet and into The Beverly Hilton.
E!
When the going gets tough, kick back on the red carpet.
Article continues below
E!
The lovebirds take in the sights and sounds together.
E!
This way, babe!
E!
The Bombshell star and her husband stay close to each other.
Article continues below
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 10AM. After the Golden Globes, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 3PM followed by a repeat show of Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes at 6:30PM only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?