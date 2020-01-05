Jason Momoa Strips Down to a Tank Top for Lisa Bonet at the Golden Globes

If this isn't love, we don't know what is...

During the 2020 Golden Globes awards ceremony, we caught a glimpse of just how deep Jason Momoa's love for his wife Lisa Bonet runs.

As Succession actor Brian Cox went on stage to take home his first Golden Globes award, another moment caught the eye and attention of viewers at home—as the camera followed Cox, we caught a glimpse of the Game of Thrones actor in a literal tank top while sitting at his table.

Last time we checked, the 40-year-old actor was wearing a suit jacket during the red carpet. But it looks like his wife was feeling a little chilly during the ceremony and her husband gave her his green velvet blazer. Can you say #relationshipgoals?

And if there's one thing that's as clear as day, is that the actor's love for his wife is unwavering. In October of last year, he opened up to Esquire that after marrying the woman of his dreams, "anything is f--king possible."