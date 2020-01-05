Scarlett Johansson Lives Up to Her Name in Scarlet Red Gown for 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

All the fire emojis for ScarJo's look tonight at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

The Marriage Story actress is living up to her name as she kicks off the 2020 award show season, walking the red carpet in a scorching scarlet red gown with her beau and SNL comedian Colin Jost by her side.

The 35-year-old actress stunned in her gown that hugged her figure flawlessly and that plunging neckline? To die for.

For her beauty look, Scarlett kept things neutral to keep all eyes on her fabulous gown. The actress also accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and the statement bow at the train of her gown was not to be missed.

While making her way through the red carpet, Scarlett also stopped by to speak with E!'s Ryan Seacrest about her real-life experience with divorce that helped mold her role in Netflix's widely acclaimed Marriage Story. The actress is also nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her role in the film, also starring Adam Driver.