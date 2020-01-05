Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington's Love Fest Is the Girl Power the 2020 Golden Globes Needs

E!
by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:24 PM
E!
Name a better 2020 Golden Globes duo. We'll wait.
As both Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington made their way over to E!'s Ryan Seacrest for an exclusive chat, the Scandal star couldn't help but scream out, "You look so beautiful!" We don't blame Kerry one bit (this is the Ms. Aniston we're fawning over), and her conversation with Ryan quickly turned to The Morning Show and its ongoing fanfare.
"I love Jennifer Aniston and I love The Morning Show," she gushed, as they beckoned the Golden Globes nominee over. What came next can only be described as the magic of live television.
"I was stargazing," Jennifer chimed in, as Kerry told her, "I was just saying how amazing Morning Show is and how much we both love Reese [Witherspoon]. And how you're phenomenal. I'm obsessed. I love it!"
"I love you," Aniston told the A-lister. "You're so beautiful."
The Friends alum finds herself nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series, a major career milestone that she described to us as the "perfect storm."
E!
"I've been producing for the last 10 years," Aniston shared. "My partner and I, when we started our company, it was at that moment when we were not finding roles and the pieces of material that we felt excited about. So you take matters into your own hands and we are now at this moment. It's incredible."
Incredible, indeed.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?