Karlie Kloss' Reaction to a Project Runway Contestant's Shady ''Kushners'' Comment Can't Be Missed

Fri., Jan. 3, 2020

2020 already has a cringe-worthy reality TV moment to report.

On Thursday night's episode of Project Runway, contestant Tyler Neasloney seemingly shaded host and judge Karlie Kloss about her Kushner connection. As E! readers surely know, the supermodel is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner—who is best known for being Ivanka Trump's husband and a senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

The controversial comment came about after the designers were challenged with creating a Paris-worthy look for Kloss, using only materials found at Goodwill. Neasloney, who wanted to create "a very traditional like Montauk, Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod, Americana vibe," designed a ruffled top and pencil-skirt ensemble.

While Neasloney was proud of his work, having used only "four pairs of pants," the judges were left unimpressed. Here's where the shady comment came in…

"It's definitely wearable in some place that is neither Paris nor Montauk or Martha's Vineyard," judge Brandon Maxwell criticized. "I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly."

"Not even to dinner with the Kushners?" Neasloney confidently quipped.

Unsurprisingly, this remark was met with a shocked expression from Kloss herself and groans from Neasloney's fellow designers.

"Oh no! Tyler, don't say that out loud," one contestant muttered as others gasped.

As Neasloney began to feel the tension, he attempted to downplay his joke.

"That's your husband," he added.

Still, Kloss shut down any mention of her husband and redirected attention to the failed look. Not only did the runway maven call the design "cheap," she felt it "really missed the mark" when it came to her aesthetic.

Backstage, Neasloney made it clear that he did not mean anything by his remark. A sentiment he reiterated upon his elimination.

"Karlie, I want you to know that I'm not a jerk," he concluded. "I'm professional, so what I said earlier had no hidden agenda, no meaning, nothing like that."

Be sure to catch Neasloney's after show sit down with Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano above.

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

