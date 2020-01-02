Look Back on Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith's Love Story

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have a lot to celebrate as they enter 2020.

In addition to their recent nuptials, The Affair star and the Queen & Slim actress are also reportedly expecting their first child together. This exciting relationship news comes about a year after the celeb pair first sparked romance rumors. Relationship speculation involving Jackson and Turner-Smith first emerged in late 2018, but the private pair did not comment on their romantic status.

Then in early 2019, the stars stepped out for a shopping trip together, showing PDA as they shared a laugh in Los Angeles. Over the summer, rumors surfaced that the celebs had obtained a marriage license after they were reportedly spotted picking up paperwork at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

However, since that time, Jackson and Turner-Smith have only shared a few details—and cheeky photos—about their relationship with the public. On New Year's Day, Turner-Smith took to Instagram to post a naked photo of herself, taken by her beau.