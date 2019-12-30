Why Kaia Gerber's Parents Are Stepping In to Help Pete Davidson

There seems to be trouble in paradise for Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson.

It's been just weeks since the pair started dating and there already seems to be drama brewing for the famous celebs. According to a source close to her mom, Cindy Crawford, "Its been a very stressful and concerning few days." This was seemingly confirmed when Page Six published a video of a concerned-looking Cindy and Rande Gerber having an animated conversation outside of Kaia's New York City apartment.

It's unclear what issues, if any, are occurring in the young couple's relationship, but the source reveals that Cindy and Rande are taking on an active role in this situation. "Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents and they would do anything for her," the source explains. "They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time."