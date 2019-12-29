Nicole Kidman Wishes Daughter Faith a Happy 9th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photo

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 29, 2019 11:56 AM

Happy birthday, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban!

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban's youngest daughter celebrated her ninth birthday on Saturday. The Oscar-winning Big Little Lies and Bombshell actress paid tribute to their little girl on Instagram, posting a rare throwback photo of her, holding the child as a toddler.

"Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx ❤️" she wrote.

"What a photo," commented Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Gorgeous," said Naomi Campbell.

"Happy Birthday Faith!" wrote Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild.

Kidman also shared a photo of a chocolate frosted cake she and Urban got for the birthday girl.

The actress and Urban are also parents to daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 11. The stars, who have been married for 13 years, rarely share pictures of their kids on their social media pages. 

Earlier this year, both Sunday and Faith made secret cameos on Kidman's HBO series Big Little Lies.

The actress also raised a daughter and son, Isabella Cruise, 27, Connor Cruise, 24, with now-ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman, Faith Margaret, Daughter, Birthday Cake, Instagram

Instagram / Nicole Kidman

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

