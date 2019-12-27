Travis Scott Seemingly Addresses Kylie Jenner Split in New Song "Gatti"

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 11:17 AM
Did Travis Scott just reference his breakup with Kylie Jenner?
That's what fans seem to think after listening to the Grammy nominee's new song "Gatti" with Pop Smoke. The track, featured on Travis' new JACKBOYS compilation album, appears to address his split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. As E! News confirmed in early October, the parents of Stormi Webster are taking some time apart after two years together. On "Gatti," Travis seems to reference what happened between him and the beauty mogul.
"Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate," Travis raps on the song. "I took a chance, it's a lot to take."
As fans have pointed out, this could be a reference to the duo's different lifestyles. While Travis is often on the road touring, Kylie, who runs her business in Southern California, sticks close to home for work and to be with daughter Stormi. So, Travis' lyrics could be noting Kylie's chose to "hibernate" while he's busy performing all over the world.
Despite their split, Travis and Kylie have maintained a very cordial relationship. In fact, Kylie even took to Instagram Story on Thursday night to promote Travis' new music project.
Along with a screenshot of his new album, Kylie wrote, "STORMIS DAD."
And, in addition to reuniting over Thanksgiving, Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27, also spent time together over the Christmas holiday. The celebs were by their daughter Stormi's side at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, hosted by Kourtney Kardashian.
"They took turns holding Stormi and were all dancing together to the music having fun," a source told E! News. "Kylie invited Travis and made it clear she really wanted Stormi to see her mom and dad together to celebrate the holiday and was excited Travis made the effort. He's still very much a part of the family."
Splash News
As Kylie herself explained via Twitter in October, "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️"
She also added, "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns autumn 2020, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?