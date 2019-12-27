Jax Taylor’s Tribute to His Late Father Reminds Us That Family Rules

Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

As Jax Taylor continues to celebrate the holidays with his wife Brittany Cartwright in and around Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules star couldn't help but remember his father on a very special day.

Exactly two years after Ronald Cauchi passed away after battling esophageal cancer, his son took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute.

"I lost my best friend, my idol, my everything two years ago today," Jax shared with his followers. "I wish I could say it's gotten easier but I feel like it has now sunken in and very real so my emotions are starting to take over as the time goes by."

He added, "Not gonna give a long, sad sob story here, it's just a son missing his father who was taken from him too soon. I love and miss you dad! #happyfireballfriday #f--kcancer #CaptainRon #makegoodchoices #Ronnie."