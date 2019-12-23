Kylie and Kris Jenner Tear Up Giving Stormi the "Best Christmas Gift Of All Time"

YouTube
by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 11:22 AM
It's Christmastime at Kylie Jenner's house!
On Sunday, the 22-year-old took fans inside her Christmas festivities with a holiday-themed vlog featuring her daughter Stormi Webster, 22 months, who she shares with ex Travis Scott. Rocking a pair of sequined reindeer antlers, Kylie gave viewers a tour of her lavish decorations, which included a massive Christmas tree elegantly decorated to match her white home décor and a family of polar bear figurines.
But, the greatest part of the video was when mom Kris Jenner surprised little Stormi with the ultimate present. The famous momager gifted her grandchild a gorgeous playhouse, which was an exact replica of the one Kylie had growing up complete with the same wooden furniture. After giving the adorable tot her present, Kris and Kylie became emotional over the thoughtful gift.
Speaking to the camera, Kylie said, "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age…This makes me wanna cry."
"This just reminds me of when you were a little girl," Kris told the Kylie Cosmetics founder as she fought back tears. "I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter."
If you thought this moment was precious, wait until you see the moment Stormi got to play in her new house. Blown away by the house's amenities, Kylie's baby girl was eager to start playing with the kitchen set, bedroom furniture and vanity table.
"Stormi, this was all my furniture when I was a baby," Kylie said as Stormi explored the playhouse. Kris chimed in, "This was the bed your mommy used to put her babies in…look at the little mirror. You can do your makeup here… we have to get you some Lip Kits."
With Christmas Eve right around the corner, that means that the Kardashian-Jenner family is gearing up for their epic annual Christmas Eve party.
Last year, the hosting duties went to Kim Kardashian, who transformed her house into a winter wonderland with tons of winter-themed activities. This year, family pal Jonathan Cheban, aka "Foodgod," hinted that Kris might be taking over.
"I love when Kris does it," he told E! News. "It feels more real to me…I think it should go back to Kris' house. Kris is like Santa Clause. It's got to be at her house."
We'll see who threw their holiday gathering tomorrow night!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns autumn 2020, only on E!
