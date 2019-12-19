So Netflix Is Building a Holiday Movie Universe and We've Compiled All of the Easter Eggs

Watch out Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's new movie universe comin' to town that no one saw coming: The NHMU.

Don't know what that means yet? Don't worry, we're here to help. The NHMU is the Netflix Holiday Movie Universe, as the streaming service has been quietly building an inter-connected seasonally set film universe through its original Christmas movies, which it first began releasing in 2017.

Since A Christmas Prince went viral that year, Netflix has fully leaned into the Christmas rom-com genre, going on to release A Christmas Prince trilogy and starting a new franchise with Vanessa Hudgens, fully embracing the cheesy hallmarks of a Christmas movie and upping the ante when it comes to the plot lines. Secret twins! Time-traveling knights! Fictional European countries! Netflix's got all that, plus a partridge in a pear tree...(and a Hot Santa).

While binge-watching is usually a mindless activity, eagle-eyed viewers have been noticing some Easter eggs throughout some of the original Christmas movies that seem to indicate the characters might all be set in the same universe. Could we be gifted with an Avengers-style team-up in a few years? Well, we know what's going on our Christmas list next year.