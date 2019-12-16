Liam Hemsworth Faces $150,000 Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo

It has been a year of ups and downs.

Liam Hemsworth has had quite the year. The actor has starred in a few box office hits, officially ended his decade long relationship with Miley Cyrus and now he's unfortunately closing out the year with a lawsuit on his hands. The Hunger Games star is being sued for unauthorized use of a picture posted on his Instagram.

According to documents obtained by E! News, Splash News and Picture Agency are suing Liam for copyright infringement. The suit alleges that photographer Janet Mayer took a "series of photos depicting defendant Hemsworth performing an outdoor scene on location for production of the film Isn't It Romantic."

The actor is being accused of posting the photo in question to his Instagram account on July 15, 2018 and tagging the film's promotional page. "Hemsworth or someone acting on his behalf again posted the Photograph to Hemsworth's Instagram Story twice on June 20, 2019," the documents state. "That same day, there was a swipe-up feature on his Instagram story to encourage people to vote for the movie Isn't It Romantic for the Teen Choice Movie Awards."