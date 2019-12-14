Chris Pratt and His Pigs Pay Tribute to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Her 30th Birthday

Happy birthday, Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver turned 30 on Friday and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, took to Instagram to post sweet birthday tributes from him...and some friends.

"So nice of Tim and Faith to send this birthday video to Katherine. #kunekune #StillwaterRanch #Birthday," wrote the 40-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, alongside a video of their Kunekune domestic pigs devouring a birthday cream and meringue pie in Katherine's honor.

Katherine had gifted Chris the animals, who live on his Washington State farm, on his 40th birthday earlier this year. They are named after married country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Chris also shared on Instagram a collage of pics of his wife, writing, "Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don't know what I'd do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don't even want to think about it."