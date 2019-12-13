Gigi Hadid's Birthday Tribute to Taylor Swift Is BFF Goals

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Best friends for life!
Taylor Swift is celebrating her dirty thirty, so of course all of her best friends are sending the singer lots of love on her big day. One of the sweetest posts came from her one of her best gal pals Gigi Hadid. The supermodel took to social media to share a sweet message for her friend and reminisce about all the fun they've had along the way.
"My T ! An old soul celebrating 30 years here," Gigi captioned a cute pic of the pair. "and what a phenomenon you are. It's rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can't wait to celebrate you sister !!!! HAPPY BDAY."
Gigi also took to her Instagram story to share some cute black and white candid photos that they took during her own birthday celebration. These two definitely have a lot of fun together.
Taylor herself has been celebrating the momentous occasion on her social media as well. The queen of modern pop posted a throwback baby photo of herself, and the sweet caption says it all. "WHO'S GONNA TELL HER SHE'S THIRTAY NOW," Taylor shared of her younger self. It has been a legendary three decades for the singer, and while she's already done so much in the last 30 years, she has no plans of slowing down any time soon.
"I saw that people loved to explain away a woman's success in the music industry and I saw something in me change due to this realization," she shared about her early days as an artist. "This was the decade when I became a mirror for my detractors. Whatever they decided I couldn't do is exactly what I did. Whatever they criticized about me became material for musical satire or inspirational anthems. The best lyrical examples I can think of are songs like 'Mean,' 'Shake It Off' and 'Blank Space.' Basically if people had something to say about me I said something back in my own way. This reflux dictated more than just my lyrics."
It's been an epic 30 years for Taylor already, but something tells us she's just getting started. Happy birthday, Taylor!
