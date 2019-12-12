Queen & Slim Director Calls Out Golden Globes Voters for Not Watching Movie

Melina Matsoukas says "almost no members" of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association attended screenings for her film, Queen & Slim.

The director of the movie, which was noticeably absent from the list of 2020 Golden Globes nominations this week, is opening up about the snub in a new interview with Variety. In her chat with the outlet, Melina explained that members of the HFPA—who cast their votes for the Golden Globes—did not attended screenings of the film that were specifically held for them.

"We held three screenings for the HFPA and almost no members attended," she shared with Variety. "For me, it's reflective of their voting body. It's not reflective of the society in which we live in or the industry as it stands today. They don't value the stories that represent all of us, and those stories are so often disregarded and discredited, as are their filmmakers."

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith star in the film, written by Lena Waithe, which follows the story of a couple who goes on the run after killing a cop in self-defense.