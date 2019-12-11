Selena Gomez Gave Her Little Sister the Sweetest Advice for Her Red Carpet Debut

Selena Gomez is big sis goals!

Just last month, the 27-year-old star made everyone's hearts flutter when she took her little sister, Gracie Teefey, to the Frozen 2 premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Aside from the fact that the two lit up the room with their matching Marc Jacobs ensembles, which included fabulous feather- and jewel-adorned capes, it also marked the six-year-old cutie's red carpet debut.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on BBC One's music show, Sounds, Gomez recently opened up about the magical time she and her little sister had at the Disney movie premiere.

"Honestly, it was the coolest feeling," the 27-year-old shared. "I said to her, 'This is my favorite carpet I have ever done.' Because she's never done any of that and we didn't force her to do that. Everything we do... to keep her safe, but my sister's become very dramatic now. She's all about the dresses, and the glitter."