Channing Tatum Gets His Butt Kicked By Daughter Everly in Rare Video

Everly Tatum has a mean left hook!

On Tuesday, dad Channing Tatum shared a rare video of the adorable 6-year-old showing off her boxing skills on his Instagram. Unfortunately for the Magic Mike star, he was her punching bag. Dressed in full boxing gear and pajamas, the two turned the living room into an arena for a playful spar.

"She loves punching dad," he captioned the video. "This is only 1/16 how long this went for hahaha she an animal. We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun."

In addition to fostering Everly's love of the sport, Channing says that he uses the father-daughter bonding time to teach his little one how to defend herself. "Violence is 100% never the answer," his captioned continued. "But having a daughter i always want her to feel safe in her being. And god help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel."