Every Single Pop Culture Moment That Defined 2019

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2019.

There's just a few short weeks left in this wild and unpredictable year, but before we can turn the page on this particular chapter of our lives and get ourselves ready for all that 2020 has in store, we thought we'd take one last good look back at the year through the pop culture moments that helped to define it. From the break ups we didn't see coming to the records that were broken, the music we kept on repeat to the memes we had to retweet, 2019 was anything but dull.

Whether we were scratching our heads over that first Cats trailer or squealing at the sight of Baby Yoda, learning Aunt Becky was wanted by the Feds or loving that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry finally found peace, we were certainly never bored. And these were the moments that made sure of it.