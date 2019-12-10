How Much Do RHOC's Vicki and Kelly Dislike Each Other? Shall They Count the Ways?

There's no love lost between Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd on The Real Housewives of Orange County. While the two have made some sort of peace (for now), back when they were in Florida for vacation, things were not great. And everyone wants to know why.

"I saw her in a wheelchair. Maybe she should be in a convalescent home. She should probably not be here," Kelly tells Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter in the exclusive sneak peek below.

Vicki took a spill, while running from security at the hotel, and was sent to the hospital with her Denny's sandwich. This was after Kelly and Vicki got into a heated fight when Shannon Beador revealed that Vicki was in contact with a woman who claimed Kelly injured her hand in an altercation. Now, the ladies of RHOC are split.