How Much Do RHOC's Vicki and Kelly Dislike Each Other? Shall They Count the Ways?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 10:00 AM
There's no love lost between Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd on The Real Housewives of Orange County. While the two have made some sort of peace (for now), back when they were in Florida for vacation, things were not great. And everyone wants to know why.
"I saw her in a wheelchair. Maybe she should be in a convalescent home. She should probably not be here," Kelly tells Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter in the exclusive sneak peek below.
Vicki took a spill, while running from security at the hotel, and was sent to the hospital with her Denny's sandwich. This was after Kelly and Vicki got into a heated fight when Shannon Beador revealed that Vicki was in contact with a woman who claimed Kelly injured her hand in an altercation. Now, the ladies of RHOC are split.
On a boat with Shannon, Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Vicki throws out ideas about what Kelly needs in her life to deal with her anger issues. "Exorcism! She's possessed with the devil or something," Vicki says.
Back at the poolside bar, Kelly wonders what the deal is between them. "Vicki hates me…I don't know how that woman has so much hate. I feel sorry for her, that she's like that, that she hates me so much. I don't know what I ever did to her," she says.
A long time ago, they used to be friends. "And then she turned," Vicki says. So what happened? It all started when Kelly took issue with Vicki setting up her ex-husband on a date with a friend of hers.
"So what?!" Vicki yells.
Can they all get along on a dinner cruise? Watch to find out.
Click play on the video above for more.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?