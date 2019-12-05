Kim Kardashian's Birthday Tribute to Son Saint West Will Bring a Smile to Your Face

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son Saint West is celebrating his fourth birthday today!

That's right, it's been four years since the superstar couple welcomed Saint into the world, their second child together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced her baby boy's arrival in Dec. 2015, telling her fans, "KANYE AND I WELCOME OUR BABY BOY!"

Kim also added in her message, "Mother and son are doing well."

Now, four years later, Kim is sharing a sweet message to her son on his special day. Taking to social media to post a photo of a smiling Saint, the KKW beauty founder wrote, "I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet!"

Kim went on to write that she's "so happy" it's Saint's birthday and that they get to celebrate how much he's grown.