Jason Derulo Admits He Might Have Had a "Semi" in Bulge Picture

It's the bulge that launched a thousand headlines.

Yes, we're talking about Jason Derulo and, as he put it, his "anaconda." The Cats star's private bits have been a subject of online chatter after he posted a photo of himself while in Bali in nothing more than a pair of black briefs with the outline of his you-know-what on display. Then, on Wednesday, the performer revealed Instagram removed the post, citing its community guidelines on nudity or sexual activity.

"Fuk u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size..," he fired back on Instagram. "#bringbackAnaconda," he further commented.

"Hey, listen, all these girls showing their a*$ and all kinds of crazy s*%t and I have underwear on in Bali and they took my pic down. It's discrimination. Like, I understand, I can't help my size, but you can't take down my pic," he argued in his Instagram Story.