Why The Masked Singer's Michelle Williams Never Tried to Disguise Her Voice

Williams credits her high register with giving her away, not her inability to lie. Don't forget, she had to keep the Destiny's Child reunions a secret, including the one that took place at the Super Bowl. Throughout her time on the show, Williams spoke about taking time off and working on herself, truly becoming the butterfly out of her cocoon on the show, and that's why it was difficult for her to not embrace the music and let out her feelings.

"And this whole year I was kind of in a shell, just kind of, um, I took some time off this year and music hits you different when you are in a different place like spiritually. I was meditating and working on my heart, my soul, and my mind this entire year…I barely worked this year. In 20 years, I had never taken pretty much the year off. When they asked me about The Masked Singer, I said I'd love to do it. No one's gonna know it's me. I didn't care about how I looked when I showed up to the studio because no one knew. I also did it this year because last year people thought I was on the show," she said.