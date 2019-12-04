Relive Camila Mendes and Charles Melton's Romance Amid Break

It's only a break!

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton broke hearts across the nation when it was revealed that the two are taking a break from their relationship. The pair first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2018, and were going strong ever since. "Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship," a source told E! News exclusively. "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."

It seems that right now is the best time for the pair to focus on their budding Hollywood careers. "They both have movie projects separately and it's been a lot on both their plates," the source added. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them."

While these two figure out where to go next, it's only fair that we take a look back at their beautiful romance.