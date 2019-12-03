Justin Hartley's Ex Chrishell Cites Different Separation Date Amid Divorce

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 12:50 PM

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley's divorce case just took an unexpected turn.

The This Is Us star surprised his fans in late November when he filed documents to end his marriage to Chrishell Stause. The acting duo, who first confirmed their romance in early 2014, tied the knot at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in Oct. 2017. Just over two years later, on Nov. 22, Hartley filed for divorce in Los Angeles. E! News obtained the court documents, in which the actors cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

According to the docs, Hartley also lists the couple's date of separation as July 8, 2019. However, Hartley and Stause have made several appearances together since that date. And, in an interesting twist, Stause has cited a different date for the duo's separation. In Stause's divorce filing, obtained by E! News, she lists Nov. 22, 2019 as their date of separation, about five months after Hartley's listed date.

Stause's date of separation is also the exact date that Hartley filed for divorce. According to her court docs, Stause is also seeking spousal support. In Hartley's filing, he stated that he doesn't want to give Stause spousal support and requested his ex pay for her attorney fees.  

The Days of Our Lives star appears to have filed her divorce response on the same day she shared a cryptic Instagram post.

While Stause has yet to comment directly about the split, she took to the social media platform to share a Nishan Panwar quote about people changing.

"It's hard to watch people change right in front you," the quote says. "But it's even harder remembering who they used to be."

Hartley has yet to comment publicly about his divorce filing.

