Jimmy Kimmel's Color Coded, 13 Page Gift Guide Is An Organizer's Dream Come True

Jimmy Kimmelhas his Christmas shopping down to a science.

During an appearance on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host shared how he keeps his holiday gift-giving organized via an extremely elaborate system.

When it comes to the shopping, Kimmel told Ellen DeGeneres, "I do it mostly myself. [Molly McNearney] is laregly uninvolved in my lunacy." Then the late-night host broke down his meticulously detailed organization system for the gifts that's sure to make any Type-A person burst with joy.

As he explained, "I have a 13-page document, single spaced. I have gifts from last year for each person, what I gave them. A single X means I've ordered the gift. Double X means the gift has arrived. Three X's means we've watched a porno together. No, three X's means the gift has now been wrapped and given to the person. I have everything color coded. I'm a crazy person, because it's the only way I can keep it all straight!"