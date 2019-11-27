Laura Dern needs a place to go for Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress revealed that her Turkey Day plans have suddenly changed and begged host Jimmy Kimmel for an invite to his festivities.

"You're gonna help me figure this out right now," she began. "My house is a horror film right now. My daughter has 104 [fever]. My son has 102 [fever]. I have two dogs: one tore her hamstring. The other dog has a pinched nerve. All night long…And it's just someone's waking up every two minutes. No one's sleeping. It's a nightmare. Our plans are changing and I hear you love to cook."

Noting that Laura's debacle seems like the perfect plot for a Hallmark movie, the Big Little Lies star proceeded to beg for an invitation.

"I just think cooking is too much for me," she continued. "So, if you guys are comfortable…"