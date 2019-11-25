Kelly Rowland Weighs In On a Possible Destiny’s Child Reunion

I don't think you're ready for this Destiny's Child news.

On Sunday, Kelly Rowland stopped by Watch What Happens Live and weighed in on the odds that she, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams would ever reunite while answering fan questions.

"No, we haven't talked about it," Kelly said. "We talk about everything else but that."

Still on the topic of Destiny's Child, the "Motivation" singer also revealed her least favorite song from the beloved girl power group's catalog. Muffling her response in fear of the backlash from host Andy Cohen and fellow guest NeNe Leakes, Kelly said, "My least favorite would have to be ‘Bug A Boo.' There's like this one part on the bridge where I'm like, ‘Ugh!'" For her favorite song, however, she said that she loved every song on Destiny Child's 2004 album Destiny Fulfilled.

Switching gears to fashion, Andy asked Kelly to list her favorite and least favorite looks from Destiny Child's matching red carpet outfits.