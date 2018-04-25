Can't stop, won't stop!

Fresh off two weekends of showstopping reunions at the 2018 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, the ladies of Destiny's Child gathered on Tuesday evening for a chic night out. Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams made a rare joint appearance in honor of designer Peter Dundas' store opening in West Hollywood, making for one star-studded affair with plenty of excitement surrounding the surprise get-together.

Bey kept it simple in a LBD with feathered sleeves and black pumps, while Kelly coordinated in a shimmery jumpsuit and white blazer and Michelle wore all black.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the superstar was "dropped off around the corner" in an Escalade and "barely got spotted" as she made her way into the soiree.