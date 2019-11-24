Everything to Know About Justin Timberlake's Co-Star Alisha Wainwright

Who is Alisha Wainwright?

The 30-year-old Shadowhunters and Raising Dion actress made headlines this weekend after recent paparazzi photos showed her and Justin Timberlake, her married co-star in the new film Palmer, together at a New Orleans bar, with the two holding hands and him appearing to not wear his wedding ring. She was also spotted placing her hand on his knee.

A source later told E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them," and that the two were out with other members of the cast and crew. Another source also said the hangout was "innocent."

Here are five things to know about Wainwright:

She's Super Smart: Wainwright attended the University of Florida, majoring in botany, and after graduating, studied plant reproductive biology and seedling recruitment at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama.

"Science is one of the toughest industries because everyone is vying for the same pot of money to fund their research," Wainwright told W magazine in October. "I had a very weird anthropological-botanical focus, and I couldn't find anyone to give me the money to study it. I had to shift my focus to something a little broader, and I wasn't as interested in it."