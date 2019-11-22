Chrissy Teigen Wants Nothing to Do With John Legend's Sexy Elf Dance Moves

by kelli boyle | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 3:58 AM
Chrissy Teigen is always trolling John Legend, even when she's on candid camera.
In a hilarious Instagram post on Thursday, the Queen of Twitter was having absolutely none of what her husband was putting down. While backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Legend was clad in a sexy Christmas elf costume (aka a vest with no shirt underneath and leather pants), his People's Sexiest Man Alive gold chain necklace on full display. He turned on the smolder as he slowly began to take off his elf vest and do a sexy elf dance, but his wife wasn't having as good of a time.
The camera zoomed in on Teigen's hilarious face as she glared at Legend before turning away in disappointment. The look on her face was basically saying, "All of me hates all of this." It's a troll for the ages, indeed. And it was all in good fun, of course, as the singer started cracking up at the Cravings author's reaction to his moves.
As for her caption, the star quipped, "Just another day at @jimmyfallon (airs tomorrow!)"
It was also just another day on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week when Teigen scared the crap out of Legend.
While taking on Ellen DeGeneres' hosting duties for the day, the "Love Me Now" singer had the scare of his life when his wife popped out of the scare table on set. The moment just goes to show that whether they're at home, on TV or literally anywhere, the Chrissy's Court star stays ready to tease her man.
Keep it up, girl. The internet (and clearly, Legend) will never get enough of this content.
