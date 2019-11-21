Jamie Lynn Spears and Zoey 101 Cast Reunite...for All That

The Zoey 101 revival you've been waiting for…isn't exactly a revival. E! News can confirm Jamie Lynn Spears and her Zoey 101 costars are reuniting, but it's of an episode of Nickelodeon's All That.

"This has been a long time coming! I'm so excited to be able to reunite the cast and be able to recreate so many amazing memories, but I'm most excited about what's to come in the future," Spears told E! News in an exclusive statement.

Spears reunited with Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders and Matthew Underwood in an all-new version of the All That sketch "Thelma Stump."