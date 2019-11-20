Billie Eilish Makes History With Her 2020 Grammy Nominations

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 7:15 AM
You go, girl!
Billie Eilish made Grammys history on Wednesday with her record-breaking six 2020 Grammy nominations. The 17-year-old singer is nominated for Best Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards, making her the youngest nominee ever to earn nominations in all of the award show's four major categories.
Her hit song "Bad Guy" is up for Best Solo Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year while her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
It looks like the Grammys will be a family affair for Eilish. Her 22-year-old brother Finneas O'Connell, who helped the first-time nominee write "Bad Guy" is also nominated for his songwriting talents. Fun fact: the Grammy-nominated track was written, produced and recorded entirely by the sister-brother duo in their childhood home of Highland Park, Los Angeles. Imagine how adorable they'll be taking the stage together to accept their awards!
Joining the "My Strange Addiction" singer in the most-nominated category is Lizzo, who is also up for eight awards. Like Eilish, the "Truth Hurts" rapper scored nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year following the success of her album Cuz I Love You. Lizzo also earned a Best R&B Performance nomination for her song "Exactly How I Feel," which features rapper Gucci Mane.
Close behind the two superstars is H.E.R. with five nominations and Ariana Grande with four nominations. Both singers are up for Record of the Year and Album of the Year—we can't wait to see who wins!
The 62nd Grammy Awards air on Jan. 26, 2020. See the complete list of 2020 Grammys nominees here.
